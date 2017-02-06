District of Taylor continues to work hard to keep Medical Clinic running

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor once again held discussions Monday night to address ways that they can keep the Taylor Medical Clinic operational beyond the date Livecare will stop providing their services.

The end of March is when Livecare will officially bow out which leaves the District of Taylor with a little bit of time to find a solution. Livecare has decided that being involved in the clinic in Taylor is not a viable business for them and have reported that they are losing money.

The District of Taylor says that they are committed to keeping the clinic open beyond that date and are confident that they will be able to succeed. Livecare was not the whole clinic, they were just offering services when the District was looking to partner with someone after the agreement with the Fort St. John Medical Clinic fell through and was no longer working.

Currently, a doctor comes to the clinic in Taylor for one week every month, while the other 3 weeks were done through telemedicine and other alternatives. The doctor that currently visits the Taylor Medical Clinic also attends clinics in other communities on a rotating basis and Livecare helped bridge the gap for the remaining days in a month where she could not be at the clinic in person.

For March, The District of Taylor passed a motion tonight to fund a doctor to still come to the clinic for 1 week but will be looking at options for what to do beyond that point.The District will also look at applying for a billing number for MSP for March when visits will need to be billed for the week that the doctor is in Taylor.

The District of Taylor also is pushing for meetings with Health Minister Terry Lake. Although to this point they have not heard of any meetings that have been confirmed, they are hopeful that they will be able to hopefully meet with the Minister. They are also waiting to hear about meetings with Northern Health but will be meeting with the Division of Family Practice very soon to discuss any arrangements that could be made to help keep the Taylor Medical Clinic open.

The District also pointed out that the care and operations of clinics are not the mandate of the local government but that the provision of services is the mandate of the Province.

At the Council Meeting Monday, they didn’t want to make a firm decision on what to do with the Clinic after March. There are many factors to consider and Council would like to see reports from staff on how much it would cost to effectively run the clinic without Livecare being involved and also want to see how meetings with other parties pan out before ultimately making a final decision.

For now, The District of Taylor will continue to look at all and any options that may help keep the clinic operational and will keep working hard to continue to provide care, not just to the residents of Taylor but to all of those who use the clinic from rural communities in the area.