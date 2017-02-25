Do-or-die for the Flyers at home tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s a do-or-die game for the Fort St. John Flyers tonight at the North Peace Arena.

The Flyers will be hosting the Spirit River Rangers for Game 5 of the NPHL West Division Final tonight. Fort St. John is currently trailing the best of seven series 3-1 after losing 4-1 one the road Thursday night. Fort St. John’s lone win of the series came in Game 3 at home on Tuesday night, when the Flyers won 7-3. Games one and two ended as 8-3 and 7-3 losses for the Flyers last week.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.