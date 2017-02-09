News Ticker

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing woman

Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Delores Smith/Dawson Creek RCMP

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

49-year-old Delores Smith was reported missing on February 7th. Police say that friends of Smith say that she was last seen 6 days before she was reported missing.

Smith lives a high risk lifestyle according to police. They have looked at all locations Smith is known to visit but have yet to find her.

Smith is described as:

  • First Nations
  • 5 feet 5 inches tall
  • 170 pounds
  • Long Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts or has been in contact with her is asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

