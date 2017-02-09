Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing woman

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

49-year-old Delores Smith was reported missing on February 7th. Police say that friends of Smith say that she was last seen 6 days before she was reported missing.

Smith lives a high risk lifestyle according to police. They have looked at all locations Smith is known to visit but have yet to find her.

Smith is described as:

First Nations

5 feet 5 inches tall

170 pounds

Long Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts or has been in contact with her is asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.