Dawson Creek RCMP investigating fatal accident south of Pouce Coupe

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Police in Dawson Creek are seeking help from the public in an investigation to a fatal collision over the weekend.

On Sunday February 19th just before 10:00 a.m., members of the RCMP were returning to Dawson Creek from an unrelated call when they noticed a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 2 south of Pouce Coupe.

Approaching the silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, police noted that the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

Since the crash had not been previously reported, the police have not been able to determine when it occurred. Police are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle prior to the crash, or may have any information that will aid police in their investigation, to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.