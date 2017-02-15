Dawson Creek hosts Alberta Senior Curling Provincials

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Alberta Senior Provincial Curling Championships officially kicked off in Dawson Creek at noon today.

A total of eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams will be competing to represent Alberta at the upcoming Senior Nationals taking place in Fredericton New Brunswick next month.

On the men’s side, Dawson Creek’s Darrel Veiner, Nick Palinkas, Ken Powell, and Perry Brust will represent the Peace Region as the lone team from BC. Grande Prairie’s rink skipped by Kurt Balderston is the only other team from our neck of the woods, competing against three teams each from Northern and Southern Alberta.

On the women’s side, Marlene Maxwell will be enjoying the support of the home crowd, along with third Brenda Ginter, second Cheryl Ireland, and lead Glenna Beamer. Maxwell’s rink will be joined by the rink of Janet Plante from Grande Prairie as the two Peace Region teams in the bonspiel.

The first draw was at noon today, with the second taking place this evening at 7:00 p.m. Schedules for the Men’s and Women’s draws can be found at the above links.