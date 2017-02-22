Counterfeit American bills circulating in Dawson Creek: RCMP

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Police in Dawson Creek are reminding businesses and the public in the area to not accept money you believe may be fake.

Dawson Creek RCMP say there has been a large number of counterfeit American $20 and $50 bills being reported in the area.

Police are suggesting that if for any reason you feel a bill is fake, to contact your banking institution or refuse to accept the money.

If you have any information on counterfeit currency or any other crime, you are asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.