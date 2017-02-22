News Ticker

Counterfeit American bills circulating in Dawson Creek: RCMP

February 22, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News, Regional 0

Dawson Creek RCMP are reminding businesses and the public to follow their instincts if they suspect money to be fake with reports of counterfeit American currency circulating in Dawson Creek/Photo: Pixabay

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Police in Dawson Creek are reminding businesses and the public in the area to not accept money you believe may be fake.

Dawson Creek RCMP say there has been a large number of counterfeit American $20 and $50 bills being reported in the area.

Police are suggesting that if for any reason you feel a bill is fake, to contact your banking institution or refuse to accept the money.

If you have any information on counterfeit currency or any other crime, you are asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

