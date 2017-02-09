Conservation Officer Service asking for assistance in identifying 2 men

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Conservation Officer Service are asking for help in identifying 2 men that were seen hunting last summer.

Chris Hamlyn with the COS office in Fort Nelson says that they can’t specify the reasons they want to identify the men as the events that may have occurred are “alleged”.

Both men were hunting in the vicinity of the Turnagain River in Northern B.C. during the last week of July 2016.

If you have any information that may help the Conservation Officer Service or recognize the men in the pictures, you are asked to call 24/7 RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.