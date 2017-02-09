Conditions shaping up to be excellent for Crystal Cup next weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though there is a warming trend in the forecast, the warmer weather means that conditions could be ideal for the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge next weekend.

Tournament organiser Neil Evans says that a team of volunteers has been out in full force preparing the large number of hockey rinks in anticipation of the tournament’s start date next Friday. Evans says that so far, work is proceeding extremely well, with much of the snow cleared off, and most of the ice surfaces getting several floods to turn them into sheets perfect for hockey.

Evans says that though the warm weather forecast to roll into the Region might be detrimental to the ice sculptures during this weekend’s High on Ice Festival, it actually makes for very good pond hockey conditions. He adds that though the warmer weather causes the ice to become softer than normal, there is still close to two feet of ice covering the lake itself. In addition, it is also more pleasant to play hockey outside when it’s not -30 degrees.

Registration for the Crystal Cup closes at 6:00 p.m. Friday. Teams can register in person at Ernie’s Sports Experts in the Totem Mall. For more information, visit http://www.thecrystalcup.ca/.