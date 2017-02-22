Coldest Night of the Year walk taking place this Saturday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Coldest Night of the Year walk is taking place in Fort St. John for the first time this coming weekend.

The two and five kilometre fundraiser walk was started in Ontario in 2011 to raise awareness to the plight of those who have had nowhere to call home and have had to sleep outdoors, especially those whose circumstances might be very temporary. Organiser Faye Anstey gave an example of people that need to leave home to leave of an abusive relationship, and have nowhere to go. Anstey says that organisers will be raising money to support Community Bridge in Fort St. John at this year’s walk, to support their programs to help individuals that have nowhere to go find a warm place to sleep.

So far there are 23 teams of walkers with a total head count of 94, who have collectively raised $11,360. The goal is to raise $20,000 for Community Bridge.

Anstey says teams can still sign up for Saturday night’s walk. She says that online registration will be available right up until 5:00 on Saturday afternoon. A pre-registration event will also be happening on Friday afternoon from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at World Gym, and again on Saturday afternoon at Northern Lights College from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. The walk itself will start at NLC at 5:15 p.m.

Registration is $25, although adult and youth participants who raise $150 or $75 respectively don’t need to pay the registration fee. Online registration can be done here: https://canada.cnoy.org/location/fortstjohn. For more information, contact Faye Anstey via email: fayeanstey@shaw.ca.