Clark appoints David Emerson as new B.C. Trade Envoy to the U.S.

VICTORIA, B.C. — B.C. Premier Christy Clark has officially appointed former Canfor CEO and federal cabinet minister David Emerson as the B.C. Trade Envoy to the United States.

Emerson’s main objective in his new post will be to work with Canada and the new Trump administration to secure a new Softwood Lumber Agreement.

“I am extremely pleased that David Emerson has accepted the role of B.C. Trade Envoy to the United States,” said Premier Christy Clark. “We are very fortunate to add his experience and expertise to our softwood lumber team as we stand up for B.C.’s forestry workers. This sends a strong signal that we are interested in finding a long-term solution to this wasteful dispute even as we remain determined and prepared to take on any softwood litigation and win.”

Emerson previously, as federal minister of international trade, signed the Softwood Lumber Agreement in 2006 that brought the fourth Canada-U.S. softwood lumber dispute to an end. As a former CEO of Canfor, the government says that he has a broad base of knowledge to defend B.C.’s forest policies when dealing with American legislators and industry leaders.

“I am very excited to be able to help Premier Christy Clark and the Province secure a new Softwood Lumber agreement,” said Emerson. “I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the B.C. lumber industry and Canadian Ambassador to the U.S.A., David MacNaughton, as we defend B.C. companies, workers and communities against the false subsidy allegations made by the U.S. lumber industry.”

Emerson already has begun the briefing process in order to start dialogues with legislators and the U.S.A. administration as quickly as possible. It is anticipated that his first visit to Washington, D.C. will take place in March in advance of the imposition of expected countervailing duties being applied to B.C. lumber exports to the United States.