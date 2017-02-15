City getting feedback on beekeeping inside municipal boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is currently running a public consultation on how citizens feel about their fellow residents being able to keep bees inside city boundaries.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers says that the consultation started recently after council expressed interest in passing a bylaw to allow apiaries. The City began the consultation process recently, and had an information poster along with a small survey at the High on Ice Festival over the weekend.

The City will continue to hold the consultation at City Hall, and are also drawing up another poster that will be set up at the Visitor Info Centre at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Rogers says that so far, feedback on social media appears to largely support the idea of allowing people to keep bees in Fort St. John.

The consultation survey can also be filled in on the City’s website here: http://letstalk.fortstjohn.ca/engage/beekeeping/.