City of Fort St. John releases more Animal Control Bylaw details

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have provided more details when it comes to the changes in the Animal Control Bylaw.
Animal Control Bylaw No. 2377, 2017 was introduced and read for the first three times by title only at a Council meeting on Monday. The Bylaw hasn’t yet been adopted.
Staff had put out a survey for residents to answer on how they felt about potential changes back in September.
Staff presented the City with a report on Monday that outlines fees for animals and fines. They also compared the fees and fine prices with other municipalities in British Columbia.
Fees would be as follows.
Processing an application for a license for:
- Each dog that is not spayed or neutered: $30
- Each dog that is spayed or neutered: $15
- Each dog owned by a senior citizen: $5
- Replacement tag issuance (loss or destruction): $5
- Each biting or aggressive dog: $150
Kennel Fees:
Dogs
- First day of impoundment: $15
- Each subsequent day of impoundment: $10
- First day of impoundment for a biting or aggressive dog: $50
- Each subsequent day for a biting or aggressive dog: $10
Other animals
- First day of impoundment: $15
- Each subsequent day of impoundment: $10
Vet attention
- Vet attention for an impounded animal: Cost of bills from the veterinary
Destruction Fee
- Fee to euthanize or destroy a dog: $50
- Other animal: Cost dependent on animal
The City notes that proof of spay or neuter is required when a resident is buying a dog license.
Fines would be as follows.
- Unlicensed dog: $100
- Fail to affix license to collar/harness: $100
- Keeping more than 3 dogs: $100
- Dog at large: $100
- Failing to take effective measures preventing attack on animal/person: $250
- Dog causing damage to property: $200
- Failing to leash a dog: $100
- Failing to confine a dog in heat: $100
- Failing to remove dog poop: $100
- Dog on school, playground or park: $150
- Failing to provide basic care: $200
- Failing to provide shelter: $200
- Unlawful confinement of animal: $200
- Animal tethered/tied to object: $200
- Failing to license aggressive dog: $300
- Failing to microchip aggressive or biting dog: $300
- Permit aggressive or biting dog to attack or bite: $300
- Failing to confine aggressive or biting dog: $300
- Failing to leash aggressive or biting dog: $300
- Failing to license biting dog: $300
- Failing to muzzle a biting dog: $300
- Fail to confine biting dog in secure enclosure: $300
- Keeping a prohibited animal: $100
- Animal tied to a pole or standard: $100
- Fowl/animal at large: $100
- Prohibited livestock: $100
- Livestock at large: $100
- Illegal dumping of manure: $200
- Declaring false information: $200
- Free captured animal from vehicle or container: $200
- Taken captured animal from Poundkeeper /Bylaw Officer: $300
- Free captured animal from pound: $200
City staff have benchmarked offence penalties from various municipalities across B.C. They compared Fort St. John to North Vancouver, Langley, Pitt Meadows, Courtenay, Campbell River and Kamloops.
You can view Fort St. John fines compared to those municipalities mentioned above at: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/2266BC48BD5E4A05ABB7B415682DCAB3-AB.pdf.
The Bylaw still needs to be adopted at a later date by Fort St. John City Council.