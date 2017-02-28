City of Fort St. John releases more Animal Control Bylaw details

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have provided more details when it comes to the changes in the Animal Control Bylaw.

Animal Control Bylaw No. 2377, 2017 was introduced and read for the first three times by title only at a Council meeting on Monday. The Bylaw hasn’t yet been adopted.

Staff had put out a survey for residents to answer on how they felt about potential changes back in September.

Staff presented the City with a report on Monday that outlines fees for animals and fines. They also compared the fees and fine prices with other municipalities in British Columbia.

Fees would be as follows.

Processing an application for a license for:

Each dog that is not spayed or neutered: $30

Each dog that is spayed or neutered: $15

Each dog owned by a senior citizen: $5

Replacement tag issuance (loss or destruction): $5

Each biting or aggressive dog: $150

Kennel Fees:

Dogs

First day of impoundment: $15

Each subsequent day of impoundment: $10

First day of impoundment for a biting or aggressive dog: $50

Each subsequent day for a biting or aggressive dog: $10

Other animals

First day of impoundment: $15

Each subsequent day of impoundment: $10

Vet attention

Vet attention for an impounded animal: Cost of bills from the veterinary

Destruction Fee

Fee to euthanize or destroy a dog: $50

Other animal: Cost dependent on animal

The City notes that proof of spay or neuter is required when a resident is buying a dog license.

Fines would be as follows.

Unlicensed dog: $100

Fail to affix license to collar/harness: $100

Keeping more than 3 dogs: $100

Dog at large: $100

Failing to take effective measures preventing attack on animal/person: $250

Dog causing damage to property: $200

Failing to leash a dog: $100

Failing to confine a dog in heat: $100

Failing to remove dog poop: $100

Dog on school, playground or park: $150

Failing to provide basic care: $200

Failing to provide shelter: $200

Unlawful confinement of animal: $200

Animal tethered/tied to object: $200

Failing to license aggressive dog: $300

Failing to microchip aggressive or biting dog: $300

Permit aggressive or biting dog to attack or bite: $300

Failing to confine aggressive or biting dog: $300

Failing to leash aggressive or biting dog: $300

Failing to license biting dog: $300

Failing to muzzle a biting dog: $300

Fail to confine biting dog in secure enclosure: $300

Keeping a prohibited animal: $100

Animal tied to a pole or standard: $100

Fowl/animal at large: $100

Prohibited livestock: $100

Livestock at large: $100

Illegal dumping of manure: $200

Declaring false information: $200

Free captured animal from vehicle or container: $200

Taken captured animal from Poundkeeper /Bylaw Officer: $300

Free captured animal from pound: $200

City staff have benchmarked offence penalties from various municipalities across B.C. They compared Fort St. John to North Vancouver, Langley, Pitt Meadows, Courtenay, Campbell River and Kamloops.

You can view Fort St. John fines compared to those municipalities mentioned above at: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/2266BC48BD5E4A05ABB7B415682DCAB3-AB.pdf.

The Bylaw still needs to be adopted at a later date by Fort St. John City Council.