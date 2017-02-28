City of Fort St. John looking into inter-community business licenses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has received a report for information about inter-community business licenses. They also will be holding a Committee of the Whole meeting in March to discuss the subject.

Inter-community licenses are also known as a ‘mobile business license’. They allow businesses to operate in the jurisdictions or municipalities that participate in the program.

Staff are planning to bring the proposed Bylaw with the current existing Bylaw to the upcoming meeting in March.

The program was created created in partnership with local governments, the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, and the Provincial Government. It currently already is being used in regions throughout the province and is just being introduced here in the Peace Region now.

Participating Municipalities are currently listed as: District of Chetwynd, City of Dawson Creek, City of Fort St. John, District of Hudson’s Hope, District of Taylor, District of Tumbler Ridge, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, and Village of Pouce Coupe.

Businesses would have a license in their home municipality but also would have a inter-community business license that would allow them to use it in participating municipalities without having to buy a separate one for each.