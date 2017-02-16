City of Fort St. John begins collecting nominations for 10th annual Community Awards Gala

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is beginning to accept nominations for the 10th annual Community Awards Gala which will take place on April 20 at 7:00 pm at the Lido.

This year, you have the option to submit a nomination online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/community-awards or you can pick up a hard copy nomination at City Hall, The North Peace Leisure Pool or the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

If you know someone who has gone above and beyond this year in their volunteer efforts, promoting the community/encouraging others, or even overcoming obstacles to showcase outstanding leadership skills, you can nominate them in the following categories:

Cultural

Literacy

Recreation

Humanitarian

Youth (must be under the age of 18)

Mayor Citizen of the year*

* This award does have specific criteria, and must have achieved positive notoriety outside the community.

If you have any questions or want more information regarding the Community Awards, please contact Lisa Rowbotham at: (250) 787-5791 or LRowbotham@fortstjohn.ca.