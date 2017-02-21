City asking motorists to steer them towards potholes for repairs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though temperatures have returned to more seasonal values here in the Energetic City, the City of Fort St. John is asking motorists for help in tracking down and temporarily fixing the scourge of tires and rims – potholes.

The City’s communications coordinator Julie Rogers says that though city crews aren’t able to make a more permanent fix to potholes until the temperatures are well above zero, they can still scoop out the accumulated ice and snow and fill them in with a mixture called “cold mix” that serves as a temporary solution until Spring when permanent repairs can be made.

Rogers says that while crews are on the lookout for the holes in the road, they’re asking for the public to also be on the lookout and notify them so that crews can be steered in the right direction. She added that the best way to get in touch with the City in three ways. The best way to notify the city according to Rogers is to report potholes with the City of Fort St. John mobile app, which allows residents to provide a photo and GPS coordinates of the problem hole. Those without a mobile device can also go to the City’s website and clicking on the “report a problem” link. Anyone that doesn’t have access to either Internet-based method can also call the City directly at 3-1-1 and report the problem that way.