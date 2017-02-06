Child Development Centre looking to raise $100,000 for Hydro Therapy Pool upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Child Development Centre is aiming to raise $100,000 for Hydro Therapy Pool upgrades.

Throughout the month of February, many local companies and businesses will be donating a portion of their sales to the cause.

Scotiabank will be raising money for the CDC throughout February

Dairy Queen will be collecting coins for the CDC throughout February

Fridays during February, Mic Suds will be donating $1 from every car wash to the CDC

Saturdays during February, Zoo Food will donate $1 from every bag of dog food sold to the CDC

On February 15 and 16, The Great Canadian Car Wash will donate $1 from every car wash, $2 from every oil change and $5 from every transmission flush to the CDC

February 24, Booster Juice will donate 10% of sales to the CDC

On March 3, The Hair Bin will donate 10% of retail sales to the CDC

On March 2, Moose FM and CDC Staff will be on location at Save-On-Foods for the Arctech Welding & Machining’s “A Day For the Kids”

Funds raised will go towards the upgrades needed for the The Riley Kosick pool. Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has proclaimed February as CDC Month in Fort St. John.