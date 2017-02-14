News Ticker

Charlie Lake Fire Department hosting open house Wednesday

February 14, 2017 Chris Newton News 0

Members of the Charlie Lake Fire Department pose for a photo. Photo by Peace River Regional District

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department will be holding their annual open house tomorrow evening.

The open house will be taking place at the Fire Hall on Firehall Rd. in Charlie Lake, just off the Alaska Highway from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The open house will showcase the fire department’s 2017 budget, and will also allow residents to provide feedback on the budget. In addition, the fire department’s volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to answer any questions about the department.

The public is welcome to attend.

