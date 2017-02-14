Charlie Lake Conservation Society holds informative lake education meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Whole Wheat and Honey was packed last Thursday night as the Charlie Lake Conservation Society held a public meeting to help educate as many as they could about the work the Conservation Society does as well as the current state of Charlie Lake and also addressed the concerns of the algae in the lake.

The Charlie Lake Conservation society has been active for 20 years. They aim to increase public awareness while also educating those about the lake itself.

Bruce Kosugi, Co-President of the Conservation Society started off the evening by going over lake basics as well as the plan when it comes to testing in the lake.

“We are monitoring for temperatures, clarity, phosphorous, and chlorophyll.”

Kosugi says after the 2003-2004 testing, The Ministry of Environment put together a report and there are copies that are available on the website.

The meeting also saw the topic of algae covered. The algae had been a topic of concern at the last meeting in November and was once again addressed at this meeting.

The blue-green algae was of concern in the summer. Kosugi also noted that there are around 3 types of algae in the lake, not just the blue-green algae that everyone was concerned about and that prompted a health advisory from Northern Health.

The Conservation Society also answered the questions on why the lake appears to be green. Kosugi says the lake itself is quite shallow and water can take up to 5 years to move through Charlie Lake.

The evening also saw many other topics such as aquatic plants. The Society says aquatic plants help the shore line from eroding and help protect the shorelines.

If you would like more information about the Charlie Lake Conservation Society, visit: http://www.charlielakeconservationsociety.ca/