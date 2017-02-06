Charlie Lake Conservation Society holding community meeting for health of Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Northern Health issued a Health Advisory for algae in Charlie Lake, a meeting was held in November to address those concerns.

That meeting was held by a company who had a potential solution to the issues in the lake but the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hoping to help things become a little more clear with a meeting this week.

Bruce Kosugi, who is a Co-President with the Society says that they want to help the public understand that the lake itself, isn’t dying.

“What we want to do in this meeting, is to step back and give people a broader perspective. What is lake ecology? What is going on in lakes in general? We want to talk about what is a healthy lake and how does Charlie Lake fit in? Some people have perceptions that Charlie Lake is dying and we want to dispel some of those myths and really talk about the facts.”

Kosugi says the meeting will involve talking about lake basics, studies that have been done on Charlie Lake, and of course, the algae.

“There is also going to be discussions about plant life and fish in Charlie Lake.”

There will also be a speaker representing the Ministry of Forest Lands and Natural Resource Operations. They will talk about some of the measures that residents can take to manage shorelines.

The Conservation Society says they think that the algae that was of concern in the summer, isn’t as severe as people may be thinking.

“It should be taken in the perspective of algae is natural in the lake and there are some precautions that you should take but just because there is algae there, does not mean that the lake should be avoided at all costs. We’ve had algae in the lake before without problems.”

The community meeting will take place at Whole Wheat and Honey from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm this Thursday (February 9th).