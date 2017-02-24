CDN Controls in Fort St. John aims to get First Nations students involved in the trades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – CDN Controls (which used to be Dalco Instrument) in Fort St. John are helping local First Nations youth who want to be involved in trades.

A group of students from North Peace Secondary School and Halfway River First Nations visited the CDN offices in Fort St. John on Thursday to get a look at trades they could pursue if interested.

Alex Fanni, Community Relations Coordinator with CDN, says the company partnered with Halfway River First Nations to be able to deliver the opportunity to students.

“The primary purpose of this is because CDN Controls formed a partnership with Halfway River First Nations about a year ago and part of that is that we are committed to First Nations kids from all communities in the Peace River region have a chance to learn about Electrical and Instrumentation and the trades.”

Fanni says part of that commitment involves working with the schools in the area to deliver events like they experienced on Thursday.

“The big message that we want to get out there is that Thursday’s event wasn’t really the end of our work with the school, that was just the beginning.”

He says they hope to be able to get pre-apprentice training for students that are interested in a career in the trades.

Feedback from Thursday was positive says Fanni. He says students were also already planning what they wanted to do to take the next steps to get to a career in the trades.

“The kids learned a lot they said. I told them ‘I’m not going to come back and speak to your school for about a week, I want everyone to go home for the week and think about if you are interested in this’ and right after I finished the goodbyes, two kids came up to me and said they wanted to go back to school and come up with a plan to make sure that their grades and that they are on the right track to getting into a trade.”

Fanni says the next plan of action is to sit down with the school and with the students that are interested and come up with action plans to make sure that grades are good enough, core courses are good enough. He says he spoke with the chief from Halfway River First Nations after the event and if any Halfway students need tutors to help get grades up, they will do so.

The company says they do plan on holding more events like this one in the future.