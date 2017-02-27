Canada’s Energy Citizens hosting Dawson Creek Pub Night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Canada’s Energy Citizens will be holding a Energy Citizens reception on February 28 in Dawson Creek.

The evening will start at 5:00 p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m. at Boston Pizza on Alaska Highway in Dawson Creek (1525 Alaska Ave).

The evening will give people the chance to discuss Canadian Energy.

You must register for the event. To do so, visit: http://www.energycitizens.ca/dawson_creek_pub_night.

For more information about Canada’s Energy Citizens, visit: http://www.energycitizens.ca/.