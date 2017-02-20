News Ticker

Bob Fedderly Campaign Kick Off taking place February 23rd

February 20, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News, Regional 0

The newest candidate in the Peace River North race, Bob Fedderly, will be hosting a Campaign Kick Off on February 23rd/Photo: Elect Bob Fedderly

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The most recent entry to the Peace River North Riding for the upcoming provincial election on May 9th will be hosting a Campaign Kick Off this week.

Bob Fedderly declared his candidacy to Energeticcity.ca on February 7.

On Thursday, February 23rd from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Fedderly will outline his plans for ‘creating jobs and cleaning up politics’.

The event is scheduled to take place at Whole Wheat and Honey. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided for the evening.

For more information on Fedderly and his campaign, visit his campaign Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Bob-Fedderly-1923206384582335/

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes