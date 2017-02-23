Board of Directors approves first train of Townsend Facility expansion (Phase two)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – AltaGas has announced that the Board of Directors has approved the first train of Townsend Phase 2.

AltaGas will be constructing Townsend Phase 2 in two separate gas processing trains. The company says the first train will be a 99 Mmcf/d shallow-cut gas processing facility to be located on the existing Townsend site, adjacent to the currently operating Townsend Facility.

The cost of Townsend Phase 2 is expected to be around $80 million. AltaGas says with the addition of incremental field compression equipment to move raw gas production from the Blair Creek area to Townsend, the estimated total cost will be approximately $120 to $140 million

AltaGas received approval from the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) for Townsend Phase 2 on December 19, 2016.

The company expects that Townsend Phase 2 will begin operation in October of 2017.