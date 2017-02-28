Bluey Day registration now open, event date set for May 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced today that you can now register to participate in Bluey Day which will take place on May 27 this year.

The 18th annual event will be held at the BC Ambulance Building which is located on 96 Street in Fort St. John.

Participants will now spend the next three months growing their hair and collecting donations to have their head shaved.

The foundation says the goal this year is to have 50 participants and raise a total of $100,000 to help diagnose, treat and comfort patients at the Fort St. John hospital that are currently fighting cancer. Money raised will help purchase equipment that will make it easier for patients to remain in Fort St. John for treatment.

During the 2015 and 2o16 campaigns, the Hospital Foundation was able to raise $150,000 towards the MRI machine that is expected to be installed at the Fort St. John Hospital in the spring.

Since the first Bluey Day event back in 1998, over $1.6 million has been raised. 100% of the funds have stayed in the community to help those with the fight against cancer.

Jessica Kalman, Chief Development Officer with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, says that Bluey Day is a very important date in the community.

“Bluey Day is about celebrating. Celebrating those with cancer, survivors of cancer, and the lives of those we’ve lost to cancer. It’s a day to remember and reflect while trying to make the journey better for future patients.”

If you would like more information on participating, volunteering, sponsoring and donating to the campaign, contact the Hospital Foundation at (250) 261-7563.