Black History Month Gala in Fort St. John this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Pan-African Caribbean Association of Fort St. John will be holding an event this weekend to commemorate Black History Month in the Energetic City.

The Association will be hosting the Black History 2017 Gala Night at the Fort St. John Curling Club on Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. The evening will feature food, dancing, and a fashion show. Vancouver-based La Rhumba Machine band will provide Congo-inspired music on the bandstand all evening long.

Tickets range from $15 to $42.50 and can be bought in advance on Eventbrite.ca.