Beekeeping public survey results unveiled by City of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has been looking into beekeeping in the City and recently held a survey by way of a drop box at City Hall from February 14 to February 20.

The City says that they received 177 responses. They found the following results:

There is a high interest in beekeeping in the City (44%)

26% indicated that they were not sure

29% indicated that they had no interest in beekeeping

There was a low level of rejection against neighbours having bees (11%)

There was a 88% approval rate for neighbours keeping bees

50% of those respondents did have a concern of bee stings and allergic reactions

Survey comments indicated a high level of tolerance for beekeeping

Council has said that they would like to have a beekeeping expert address Council before the final adoption of the beekeeping bylaw after City staff said it could be helpful. The expert would help provide insight into concerns brought forward from the survey.

To view the detailed comments from the survey, you can view them here: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/85BBCAE24D1A47AAAE480C1EF391A4D6-AB.pdf.