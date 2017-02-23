BC Hydro distributing free energy saving kits in Fort St. John tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be giving out free energy saving kits to low income residents in Fort St. John on February 24th.

BC Hydro says energy consumption can increase, on average, 88% in the colder winter months.

Pacific Northern Gas will be partnering with Hydro to distribute energy saving kits to income-qualified customers in eligible households.

Each kit comes with easy to install products including LED bulbs, weather stripping products, high performance shower heads and water-saving aerators. BC Hydro says that with products like these, customers can save more than $80 in electricity costs every year.

Hydro representatives will be at Salvation Army Food Bank to give out the kits. They will be available from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Customers must bring their most recent BC Hydro bill to help with the application process.

The program launched back in 2008 and 350 customers in Fort St. John have taken advantage of the savings.