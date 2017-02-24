BC government hosting open house in Fort St. John on rural education

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The government is encouraging Fort St. John area families to attend an open house to share their ideas on how to transform rural education in British Columbia.

The open house is scheduled for March 3 at North Peace Secondary School from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Ministry of Education staff are hosting the event.

Residents as well as organizations can express their thoughts on rural education. Participants will engage in a more formal facilitated discussion for the last hour of the meeting.

The open house series is expected to help the Ministry of Education develop a rural education strategy by the summer of 2017.

Education Minister Mike Bernier says are encouraged to attend the open house but can also give feedback online.

“Peace families are encouraged to join the conversation on rural education by dropping by this open house in Fort St. John or participate online. We are creating an integrated rural education strategy based on this feedback to meet the needs of rural communities and the families living in them now and into the future.”

The online discussion forum is available at: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation.