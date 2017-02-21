BC Chamber of Commerce pleased with Christy Clark’s balanced budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Chambers of Commerce across the province are congratulating Christy Clark and the Liberal government for tabling a fifth consecutive balanced budget. They were also thankful that they are giving businesses the ‘power to choose’.

“The 2017 budget combines continued fiscal discipline, including an on-going focus on paying down operating debt, and a number of forward-looking initiatives strongly advocated for by the BC Chamber network.”

The chamber also pointed out other strong points from the budget that they were impressed with. They included: the proposed elimination of Medical Service Premium, investment in the Rural Dividend Program to strengthen and diversify rural economies, another extension to the Mining Flow-Through Share tax credit measures, a 1-year pause in the phase-out of the small business exemption for credit unions, and a further increase to the Small Business Venture Capital tax credit and a reduction to the small business tax rate.

CEO and president of the BC Chamber of Commerce, Val Litwin, says this will help many businesses throughout the province.

“The BC Chamber was first to present to the Commission on Tax Competitiveness – and saw a number of our recommendations adopted so we’re pleased the government is heeding the collective perspective of both the Commission and what’s on the mind of business by removing the PST on electricity bills for business and this targeted tax relief will put hard-earned dollars back into the pockets of business owners, both big and small, so that can make bolder investments and hire more British Columbians.”