Bantam Flyers dominate Leduc in weekend action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers hosted the Leduc Bantam Roughnecks last weekend for a pair of games.

In their first game on Saturday, the Bantam Flyers absolutely obliterated their opponent. After giving up the first goal seven and a half minutes in, Noah Lang tied things up for Fort St. John in the last four minutes, assisted by Owen Floriant. Nathan Brownlee gave the Bantam Flyers their first lead of the game early in the second, assisted by Hunter Brown and James Kitney.

The third period was when the Flyers came alive on Sautrday. John Herrington added some insurance for the home team just over a minute and fifteen second in, getting a pass from Kurtis Lee and Nathan Brownlee. Herrington made it 4-1 just over a minute later for his second of the game, this time unassisted. Devan Minard made it 5-1 ninety seconds after Herrington’s second, with an unassisted tally of his own. Brownlee rounded out the game’s scoring before the halfway mark of the final frame, assisted by Kitney and Henry Kehl to make it 6-1, which would be the final score.

The Flyers were equally dominant on the scoring side on Sunday, although their defence wasn’t quite as stout. Nathan Brownlee and Devan Minard both had goals in the first period to keep it tied 2-2 after twenty minutes. Wyatt Millner and Kurtis Lee tallied the assist on those two goals. The second period saw a combined seven goals for both teams, five of them coming from the Flyers. Minard scored twice to get a hat-trick, while Hunter Brown, John Herrington, and Noah Lang added tallies. Down 7-5 in the final minute, the Roughnecks pulled their goalie for the extra attacker. Minard then potted his fourth of the game into the goaltender-less net, sealing the deal for thr Bantam Flyers’ 8-5 victory.

The Flyers are off this weekend, resuming ERBHL action next weekend, when they head off on a three-game road trip.