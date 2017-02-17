Balderston leads Men’s bracket at Alberta Senior Curling Provincials

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Only three rinks are still sitting with perfect 4-0 records at the Alberta Curling Senior Provincial Championships, which is taking place at the Dawson Creek Curling Club.

After four complete draws on the Men’s side, 2 teams stand alone at 4-0. Both former champions and undefeated to date, Grande Prairie’s Kurt Balderston and Edmonton’s David Olsen battle in the event’s fifth draw at 1:00pm Thursday with first place, and the first playoff spot on the line. Log jammed in third place, with three other teams with 2-2 records is Dawson Creek’s Darrel Veiner.

After four of seven round-robin games, perennial favorite Cathy King and her Edmonton/Calgary team have separated from the pack and remain the only undefeated ladies rink. Sitting alone in 2nd place is Red Deer’s Heather Caseley at 3-1. Four teams are bunched together, at 2-2; hometown favorite Marlene Maxwell of Dawson Creek, and Janet Plante of Grande Prairie.

Draws continue Friday at 1:00 and 7:00 pm, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with playoffs to follow.