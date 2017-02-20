B.C. government giving $29.4 million to B.C. schools to help with supply costs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. government announced over the weekend that they are giving close to $30 million to B.C. schools to help with numerous costs every year including supplies.

The government says the money will start going to schools, public and independent, in the coming weeks so that teachers can work with parents to prepare for the new school year next year. Schools will be required to put a priority on purchasing supplies and resources that reduce costs for parents and help teachers deliver B.C.’s new curriculum.

Schools can use the one-time funding to purchase a wide range of supplies for schools and classrooms such as textbooks, hands-on learning tools, computer programs, athletic equipment, art supplies and lab equipment.

The 60 school districts will receive a total of $27.4 million based on the number of students in their district. Independent schools will receive $2 million. The government expects all schools to be notified on the amount they will be given by the end of this month.

Independent and public schools will have to report to parents and the Ministry of Education on exactly how the funds were used prior to the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Education Minister Mike Bernier says the economy helped the government in being able to supply extra funding.

“Thanks to our strong economy and fiscal management, we are finishing the year in a really good position. I can think of no better way to take advantage of the available year-end funding than by investing in our students and classrooms. The $29.4 million will flow in the coming weeks and I expect all school districts to begin talking to parents and teachers. They should have two goals in mind: how to ease back-to-school supply costs for parents and how to bring B.C.’s new curriculum to life in the classroom. This investment will help every student and is another part our commitment to make sure our kids are ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”