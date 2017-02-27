Assault charge stayed against Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Current Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm, who will be retiring after this term, has had the assault charge against him stayed.

Pimm is bound to a peace bond for a period of eight months according to the Criminal Justice Branch.

Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel with Criminal Justice Branch, says that Pimm is to follow many terms of the agreement.

“The terms of the recognizance include that he have no direct or indirect contact with the complainant except through legal counsel and that he not attend at any known residence, place of employment, place of education or place of worship of the complainant.”

He says that as a result of the disposition, the assault charge has been dropped.

“This disposition was arrived at after a full review of the circumstances and after consultation by the Special Prosecutor with the investigators and the victim.”

A publication ban remains in place for the victim. The Special Prosecutor on the case, Michael Klein, has determined that the agreement was the right decision.

“The Special Prosecutor determined, in the independent exercise of his prosecutorial discretion, that the resolution was appropriate and fair and not contrary to the public interest.”

Pimm stepped down from the Liberal Caucus in August of 2016 to an Independent in Victoria after he said there were ‘legal allegations’ brought against him that required him to seek legal representation.