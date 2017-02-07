Another Independent candidate to run in Peace River North riding for upcoming provincial election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John businessman is throwing his name into the Peace River North riding for the provincial election on May 9th.

Bob Fedderly confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that he will be running in the upcoming election as an Independent.

Fedderly, who owns Fedderly Transporation Ltd. in Fort St. John, says he believes that it is time for a change in government and that a new voice needs to be heard in Victoria.

He has been involved in business for around 30 years and believes that is something that he can use to his advantage in order to win the election.

Fedderly also believes his campaign can capitalize on the fact that many people may want a change. He says that party politics don’t suit the needs of residents in Peace River North and that the voice in government needs to be a representation of the people, not a party.

More details are expected to be released on Fedderly’s campaign in the next while.

Fedderly will be running against Liberal Candidate Dan Davies, Independent Rob Fraser (District of Taylor Mayor), and Independent Jeff Richert.