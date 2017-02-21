Animal Rescue Society holding Burger and Brew fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society will be holding a fundraiser for the society this coming weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 25 at Casey’s Pub from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

For $20, you can get a burger (beef, chicken or veggie) and a beer or highball. There will also be a 50/50 and a raffle during the event.

Tickets can be prepaid for by email transferring funds to onourwayhomeanimalrescue@ hotmail.com, at the door, or from the Fort St John Board Members.

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society was created in May of 2012. Last year, the society took in a total of 238 animals and completed 212 adoptions.

For more information on the society, visit: http://onourwayhomeanimal.wixsite.com/oowhanimalrescue