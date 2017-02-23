AltaGas provides updates on ongoing projects which could impact northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While AltaGas provided the results of the 2016 fourth quarter today, they also released updates on current projects that significant to northeast B.C. specifically.

NORTH PINE NGL PROJECT

AltaGas says this project (which is 4o km northwest of Fort St. John) received approval from the Board of Directors back on October 19, 2016.

“The North Pine Facility will be connected to existing AltaGas infrastructure in the region and will have access to the CN rail network, allowing for the transportation of propane from the North Pine Facility to the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.”

AltaGas says two eight inch diameter NGL supply pipelines will be approximately 40 km in length and will run from AltaGas’ existing Alaska Highway truck terminal (the Truck Terminal) to the North Pine Facility.

The total cost of the project is believed to be $125 to $135 million.

MONTNEY GAS AND LIQUDS PROCESSING FACILITIES

Last month, AltaGas entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a ‘significant Montney producer’ to build a 120 Mmcf/d deep-cut natural gas processing facility and a NGL separation train which will be capable of processing up to 10,000 Bbls/d of NGL mix, and a rail terminal.

A deep-cut processing facility is expected to be built and cost around $100 to $110 million.

The NGL separation train and rail terminal are expected to cost approximately $60 to $70 million.

AltaGas says completion of the project is based on a few things.

“Completion of the project is subject to, among other things, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, which AltaGas targets to have signed within the first quarter of 2017. Subject to regulatory approvals.”

The Montney Facilities are expected to be on-line in early 2019.