Ace Holes win Crystal Cup for second straight year

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – It was an exciting weekend of pond hockey action on Charlie Lake as the 6th Annual Crystal Cup saw forty teams competing for the Crystal Cup, Coal Cup, and Sapphire Cup.

Though the tournament did see some slight changes to the schedule due to Friday night’s games being postponed because of warm temperatures. By Saturday however, the top layer of ice had refrozen, and festivities were well underway. On Sunday, it was an exciting morning of hockey action as the Ace Instrument Ace Holes advanced through the quarter- and semi-final games to take on Team Ironhide in a rematch of the 2016 Crystal Cup. Tournament organiser Neil Evans says that the rematch proved to be incredibly exciting and close. Though Ironhide controlled most of the game, the Ace Holes would manage to keep things close all game. Tied 5-5 in the dying seconds, it was the Ace Holes that would score with just two seconds left to take home the Crystal Cup for the second year in a row, and their third cup in four years.

In Coal Cup action, the final saw Watt’s Projects take on Rapid Relics in the final, with Rapid taking the win.

One Cupcake Over the Line was this year’s champion in the Sapphire Cup, defeating Team IceHoles in the final.