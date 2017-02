FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ABC Recycling Fort St. John recently donated $3,178.27 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

The funds were collected throughout 2016 from customers who chose to donate the proceeds of their scrap metal, such as heavy metal, cars and non-ferrous to our local community. Funds from the donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Vein Viewer for the Fort St. John Hospital.