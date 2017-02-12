Over 2,600 customers without power in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – There are two large power outages in Dawson Creek, leaving over 2,600 customers in the dark.

The outages both started at round 4:30 p.m. Crews have been assigned to fix the problem, but won’t arrive until 6 p.m.

The largest outage affecting over 1,600 customers covers the following area:

North-East of DANGEROUS GOODS RD, South of 102ND AVE, West of 8 ST

The second outage affecting over 1,000 customers covers the following area:

East of 17TH ST, South of HWY 49 , North-West of HWY 2

The power is still out in Taylor with 900 customers affected in that region. The lights went out at 11:30 a.m. in the latest outage and there is still no estimate on when power will be restored.

Across the Peace Region, today’s wind storm has left 3,800 customers in the dark as of 5:30 p.m. For updates on power outages where you live, visit www.bchydro.com/outages