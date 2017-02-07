2017 High on Ice Winter Fest Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2017 version of the High on Ice Winter Fest is this weekend in Fort St. John. There are countless events taking place this weekend for everyone to get out and enjoy.

The event kicks off on Friday February 10 at 4 p.m. with the Single Block carving competition. The carvers from all over the world, will get only two hours to create a masterpiece. Residents are being asked to stay away from Centennial Park until the event starts as crews continue to work on several sculptures and the always fun ice slides.

Below is a full schedule of all the activities taking place this week. You can also visit www.fortstjohn.ca/ice for updates throughout the weekend or of course the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fortstjohn