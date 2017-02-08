2016 Census population numbers show big increases in Fort St. John, northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Statistics Canada has released the first batch of Census numbers and they show that population is on the rise in the country, province and also in northern B.C.

Census Day was May 10, 2016 and the final number was 35,151,728 that reported they are living in Canada. Canada saw a 5% increase from 2011 to 2016 when it comes to population while B.C. saw a 5.6% increase.

When it comes to northeast B.C., the numbers went up a fairly large amount.

FORT ST JOHN

The City has 2 listings under the Census counts. One is strictly for Fort St. John (census subdivision) while the other Fort St. John listing (agglomeration) also includes Taylor, Charlie Lake, Baldonnel and Grandhaven.

When it comes to Fort St. John (census agglomeration) the numbers were as follows:

Population in 2016: 28,396

Population in 2011: 26,380

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +7.6%

When it comes to Fort St. John (census subdivision), the numbers were as follows:

Population in 2016: 20,155

Population in 2011: 18,609

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +8.3%

Both Fort St. John areas passed the provincial and national increases in 2016.

NORTHEAST B.C.

Dawson Creek

Population in 2016: 12,178

Population in 2011: 11,583

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +5.1%

Chetwynd

Population in 2016: 2,503

Population in 2011: 2,635

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: -5%

Peace River Area B

Population in 2016: 5,628

Population in 2011: 5,552

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +1.4%

Peace River Area C

Population in 2016: 6,772

Population in 2011: 6,398

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +5.8%

Peace River Area D

Population in 2016: 5,920

Population in 2011: 5,479

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +8%

Peace River Area E

Population in 2016: 2,949

Population in 2011: 2,764

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +6.7%

Hudson’s Hope

Population in 2016: 1,015

Population in 2011: 970

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +4.6%

Tumbler Ridge

Population in 2016: 1,987

Population in 2011: 2,710

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: -26.7

District of Taylor

Population in 2016: 1,469

Population in 2011: 1,373

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +7%

FIRST NATIONS

Halfway River

Population in 2016: 172

Population in 2011: 170

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: +1.2%

Doig River

Population in 2016: 118

Population in 2011: 120

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: -1.7%

Blueberry River

Population in 2016: 197

Population in 2011: 210

Percentage increase/decrease from 2011 to 2016: -6.2%

Statistics Canada says that the Census saw a 98.4% completion rate in 2016. Statistics Canada will continue releasing batches of data with the next release expected in the Spring of this year.