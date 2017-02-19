19th Annual Emperor’s Challenge and registration dates announced

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The date of the 19th Annual Emperor’s Challenge in Tumbler Ridge has been announced, along with the event’s registration date.

According to the Emperor’s Challenge Facebook page, this year’s race will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 9:00 a.m. Registration for the race will be taking place starting at midnight on April 12th, and runs until April 19th, though last year’s event sold out in only 18 hours. Tickets for the event will be available on www.strideandglide.ca.

For more information, visit emperorschallenge.com.