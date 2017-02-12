Over 1,700 customers without power in the Peace region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 1,700 customers are without power in the B.C. Peace. There are a total of 19 power outages in the region.

The two largest are in the Fort St. John area. The power is out again in Taylor for the second time today. There are 900 customers affected in that outage.

The other large outage is in the Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Clayhurst area that is affecting over 500 customers.

The wind warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and wind gusts are reaching over 100 km/h at the Fort St. John Airport.

For more updates on the power outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages.