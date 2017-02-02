Zimmer meets with U.S. officials during trip to Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer will be heading back to Canada after visiting Washington D.C. for the past few days.

Zimmer was in the U.S. capital for a series of meetings with members of Congress and the new Trump Administration, as well as to attend the National Prayer Breakfast. Zimmer said that he spoke with several members of the new administration about the potential for a new trade dispute between Canada and the U.S. regarding softwood lumber.

Speaking with several high-ranking Republican members of Congress, Zimmer said they feel that it is still too early to tell whether the dispute will get as large as it was before the Softwood Lumber Agreement was signed in 2006. According to Zimmer, Montana Representative and Secretary of the Interior nominee Ryan Zinke said that the U.S. is looking to develop and expand their domestic forest industry. Zinke also told Zimmer however, that the U.S. does recognise that Canada is still his country’s largest trading partner.

Zimmer added that though he received no concrete answers on the U.S. stance on another trade dispute, he did have a lot of constructive dialogue, and will be following up with those officials he met, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this morning.

Before flying back this afternoon, Zimmer said that he’s got one more meeting with members of Congress from the U.S. Border States about trade relations between the two countries.