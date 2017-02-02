Three legal cases remain against Site C, Nine judicial reviews and three appeals dismissed to date

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With news today that another Site C Appeal has been dismissed, there aren’t many cases left in the court systems when it comes to the controversial project.

There are only 3 left in total. 2 of them are appeals of the Site C water licence that are being dealt with by the BC Appeal Board according to Dave Conway with BC Hydro. 1 was filed by West Moberly First Nations and 1 was filed by a property owner. Conway noted that no hearing dates have been set.

The other challenge was filed by West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations. They are appealing the October 31, 2016 ruling of the B.C. Supreme Court decision that dismissed the judicial review for the permits for the Site C project.

To date, Conway says 9 provincial and federal judicial reviews have been dismissed or discontinued and 3 appeals have also been dismissed.