TAYLOR, B.C. – Those travelling over the Taylor Bridge may want to leave earlier with delays expected this afternoon.

Welding will be taking place from 12:00 to 4:00 pm.

The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays up to 20 minutes.

YRB says they apologize for the inconvenience. For most updated road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca or visit YRB’s Twitter page: https://twitter.com/YRBNorthPeace.