Studio 105 hosting “Cuts for Cans” to benefit Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local salon is hosting a haircut fundraiser to help the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

Studio 105 Salon Owner Rheannon White says she once worked at a salon in Vancouver, where a similar fundraiser was held to help the Salvation Army.

On February 4th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, you can visit Studio 105 and receive a free haircut in exchange for a non-perishable food item. The fundraiser applies to haircuts only, no blowouts, styles, etc.

Rheannon says she had been talking with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society since October and now the fundraiser will officially happen. She says they chose the Women’s Resource Society because of all the work they do for the community and how many people are going through the Society’s doors. She says this was just a small way they could give back to the community.

This is the 1st time the fundraiser is being held. There is no limit on how many people Salon 105 will serve during the fundraiser.

If you would like more information, contact Studio 105 at (250) 785-1050.

Below is also a list of suggested donations from the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.