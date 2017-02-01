South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society receives government funding for new beds

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province of B.C. announced yesterday that they have given $7.125 million towards new hospice beds throughout B.C.

South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society in Dawson Creek was given $4,000 to help supply new beds.

“We strongly believe that patients need to be well supported with compassionate care when they are planning for their future health-care needs or nearing the end of their life’s journey due to an advanced illness,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “The announcement of these new hospice beds and supports will improve access to palliative services, as well as bring us closer to our goal of doubling the number of hospice beds in B.C. by 2020.”

The BC Centre for Palliative Care alongside local hospice organizations, hospital foundations and health authorities, gave out funding totalling $3.67 million towards 47 new hospice beds in 13 communities. All of the new beds should be in place by 2019.

Another $1.33 million is being used for hospice space improvements and seed grants for local hospice societies. An additional $2.125 million is supporting the BC Centre for Palliative Care’s work in advance care planning.

“We know that more, better and earlier integration of a palliative approach to care will lead to improved outcomes and better quality of care for British Columbians,” said BC Centre for Palliative Care executive director Dr. Doris Barwich. “A palliative approach to care focuses on the person and their family, their needs and their goals of care from time of diagnosis. Our goal is to support early integration of this approach in every setting of care in B.C. As a provincial organization, we work to ensure all British Columbians living with serious illness have equitable access to innovative, compassionate quality care and resources. The Province’s investment will help us build important partnerships with everyone who is working to improve access to palliative-care resources and supports in their communities.”