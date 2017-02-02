Public Notice issued for Taylor Medical Clinic discussions at upcoming Council Meeting

TAYLOR, B.C. – With Livecare saying they will close their practice at the Taylor Medical Clinic at the end of March, The District of Taylor Council and staff are doing everything they can to be able to continue to provide clinic operations through an “alternative agreement beyond that date”.

The District has issued a Public Notice that reports will be presented regarding the clinic at the next Council meeting. There will also be a discussion following the meeting.

They have regular scheduled Council Meetings that take place on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. The next meeting was always set to take place on February 6, 2017.

A report outlining options for the clinic is expected to be presented at the Council Meeting on Monday evening.

The public is invited to attend the Council Meeting. The Council Meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm. Medical Clinic Discussions will take place at 7:00 pm.

The District of Taylor expects to see a larger than normal turnout for this meeting and have changed the location. Normally, meetings take place in the Council Chambers. This meeting will take place at the Taylor Community Hall (9896 Cherry Avenue West which is near the arena and ball diamonds).

Agendas as well as reports for the meeting will be published online as of tomorrow. If you would like to view the reports, visit: https://taylor.civicweb.net/portal/