Province announces $2.1 million in funding for First Nations skills training

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. government announced three new projects in Northeast B.C. that will benefit from new skills-training opportunities in the carpentry, piping, welding, carpentry, machining and electrical trades today.

The $2.1 million in funding is being provided for five projects through B.C.’s Aboriginal Skills Training Development Fund.

In Fort St. John, a new project designed to help participants with job readiness and education upgrades is benefiting up to 50 people from the Halfway River, Fort Nelson and Prophet River First Nations. The project will run for approximately 42 weeks and is being delivered by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology at Pink Mountain and the Halfway River Ranch Learning Centre.

Also in Fort St. John, members of the Blueberry River First Nations will benefit from $248,000 in funding for a new program to be delivered in the community by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology. The purpose of the Bridging to Trades training project is to provide up to 24 community members with the opportunity to upgrade their literacy and numeracy skills, receive personal growth training and be introduced to four trades: welding, carpentry, machining, and electrical. The skills-training project will run for approximately 25 weeks.

In the remote community of Tsay Keh Dene, the $470,000 Workforce Development project will provide Aboriginal participants with foundational training, literacy, essential skills and academic upgrading, career exploration and industry related certifications. The program will be delivered at the Tsay Keh Dene Learning Centre. Over two years, up to 69 people will receive academic upgrading, industry recognized training, learners’ drivers training, and graduated licence drivers’ training

The Aboriginal Skills Training and Development Fund is investing up to $30 million over three years for new skills-training projects and partnerships to support First Nations communities. Funded programs are designed with direction from First Nations communities and with collaboration from industry, as well as provincial government and federal government partners.